Sanjana Ganesan takes a hilarious dig at husband Jasprit Bumrah with ‘ghar ki yaad nahi aayi’ dialogue from Dhurandhar 2

Sanjana shared the meme where Pinda's character (played by Udaybir Sandhu) was given an additional wig. The caption read, "Every time Jasprit thinks about planning a boys' night". It was followed by the viral Dhurandhar dialogue “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi (Did you not remember home, Jassi)?” It meant how she would tease her husband about his intentions of sneaking out for boys' night, forgetting his home. Sanjana added laughing face emoticons with the meme.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sanjana Ganesan shared a hilarious spin on married life by sharing a meme about Jasprit Bumrah's plans of doing a ‘boys night’ which he often misses due to family.

Dhurandhar 2 has created a storm at the box office, with viewers dissecting the film's scenes and characters on social media. One particular scene from the film, right before the interval, has gone viral on social media. Sanjana Ganesan, the sports presenter and wife of the star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, joined the trend of the viral dialogue, where one character asks Ranveer Singh's Hamza: ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi, Jassi?’ (Also read: This superstar's praise of Dhurandhar 2 means the most to Aditya Dhar; it is not Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty )

About Dhurandhar 2 The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. From Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt to Kajal Aggarwal, several stars have hailed the film on their social media accounts.

Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, but only after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. It had a record ₹145 crore start domestically and ₹240 crore gross worldwide. So far, the film has collected ₹850 crore worldwide.