This superstar's praise of Dhurandhar 2 means the most to Aditya Dhar; it is not Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty

The superstar whose review has meant the most to Aditya Dhar is none other than Rajinikanth, who took to his X account on Monday evening to share his thoughts on the film. He said, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar (hats off emoticon) box office -ka baap (father of the box office) !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.”

Dhurandhar 2 has shattered expectations and set the box office on fire over the last few days. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has also garnered acclaim from a host of celebrities. From Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt to Kajal Aggarwal, several stars have hailed the film on their social media accounts. But there is one celebrity review that has meant the most to the director, and he took to his X account to acknowledge the same, calling it the 'biggest superstar’ moment of his life. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh storm mints ₹850 crore; beats Chhaava, PK lifetime )

In response, Aditya said, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark, YOU. (red heart emoticon) Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a ‘must watch’ feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, but only after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. It had a record ₹145 crore start domestically and ₹240 crore gross worldwide. So far, the film has collected ₹850 crore worldwide.

The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.