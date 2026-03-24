Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh storm mints ₹850 crore; beats Chhaava, PK lifetime
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: The Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film is swiftly moving towards the ₹1000 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: If the first Monday was supposed to be Dhurandhar The Revenge’s litmus test at the box office, the Aditya Dhar film has passed that with flying colours. The film not only refused to slow down, registering the biggest Monday in Indian cinema history, but also passed several milestones along the way.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, but only after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. The hundreds of paid previews helped give the film a record ₹145 crore start domestically and ₹240 crore gross worldwide. Over the weekend, the Ranveer Singh-starrer only went from strength to strength. After Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had grossed ₹454 crore net in India alone.
On Monday, the spy thriller was expected to face a sharp drop, as event films normally do. But to Dhurandhar 2’s credit, it managed to limit that dip to just 43%. On Monday, the film earned ₹65 crore net in India, taking its domestic haul after five days to ₹519 crore net. This is easily the highest five-day collection for an Indian film, beating the likes of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, and leaving the Bollywood record of Pathaan ( ₹268 crore) in the dust.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. After a record $7-million start, the film has been steadily building an upward trajectory internationally. On Monday, it added $2.5 million to its kitty internationally, taking its overseas earnings in the opening weekend to $25 million. In North America, the film was the third-biggest earner over the weekend. Dhurandhar 2’s global total now stands at a jaw-dropping ₹850 crore. It earned ₹100 crore worldwide on Monday, surpassing the opening-day grosses of most Bollywood films.
Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls blockbusters
Dhurandhar is galloping towards the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office now. In the process, it has beaten the lifetime collections of some of the biggest Indian films ever. On Monday, as it crossed the ₹800-crore mark, the Ranveer Singh film crossed the haul of Aamir Khan’s PK. With ₹769 crore, it had been the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. Within hours, it also surpassed the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹807 crore). Dhurandhar 2 has now set its sights on Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter One. It should cross both films’ worldwide collections on Tuesday as it races past ₹900 crore.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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