Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh storm mints ₹850 crore; beats Chhaava, PK lifetime

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: If the first Monday was supposed to be Dhurandhar The Revenge’s litmus test at the box office, the Aditya Dhar film has passed that with flying colours. The film not only refused to slow down, registering the biggest Monday in Indian cinema history, but also passed several milestones along the way. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, but only after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. The hundreds of paid previews helped give the film a record ₹145 crore start domestically and ₹240 crore gross worldwide. Over the weekend, the Ranveer Singh-starrer only went from strength to strength. After Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had grossed ₹454 crore net in India alone.

On Monday, the spy thriller was expected to face a sharp drop, as event films normally do. But to Dhurandhar 2’s credit, it managed to limit that dip to just 43%. On Monday, the film earned ₹65 crore net in India, taking its domestic haul after five days to ₹519 crore net. This is easily the highest five-day collection for an Indian film, beating the likes of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, and leaving the Bollywood record of Pathaan ( ₹268 crore) in the dust.

Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. After a record $7-million start, the film has been steadily building an upward trajectory internationally. On Monday, it added $2.5 million to its kitty internationally, taking its overseas earnings in the opening weekend to $25 million. In North America, the film was the third-biggest earner over the weekend. Dhurandhar 2’s global total now stands at a jaw-dropping ₹850 crore. It earned ₹100 crore worldwide on Monday, surpassing the opening-day grosses of most Bollywood films.

Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls blockbusters Dhurandhar is galloping towards the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office now. In the process, it has beaten the lifetime collections of some of the biggest Indian films ever. On Monday, as it crossed the ₹800-crore mark, the Ranveer Singh film crossed the haul of Aamir Khan’s PK. With ₹769 crore, it had been the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. Within hours, it also surpassed the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹807 crore). Dhurandhar 2 has now set its sights on Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter One. It should cross both films’ worldwide collections on Tuesday as it races past ₹900 crore.