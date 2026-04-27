Sanjay Dutt apologises to National Commission for Women over Sarke Chunar song row, to sponsor education for 50 children

A huge controversy erupted in March with the release of the song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been slammed for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. After backlash, the National Commission for Women summoned actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others following the controversy over obscenity and vulgarity in the song. On Monday, April 27, Sanjay appeared before the NCW and apologised.

Sanjay Dutt appears before NCW

Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in a still from Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD.

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Sanjay was seen entering the NCW office on Monday afternoon. The actor arrived with his lawyer after he was summoned. As per news agency ANI, the actor's advocate said, "Sanjay Dutt today appeared before the National Commission for Women and out of his utmost regard for women and for the commission, he said that he was not aware of the wordings but still without prejudice, he has offered an apology and he has also offered voluntarily to sponsor education for 50 children from the tribal community. He said when it was recorded, it was recorded in some other language."

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, the NCW said in a statement that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act. "The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'," the Commission said. About the song and the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, the NCW said in a statement that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act. "The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'," the Commission said. About the song and the controversy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. It is picturised on Nora Fatehi, with Sanjay Dutt also appearing. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song's choreography has also been criticised for being too suggestive and objectifying the dancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. It is picturised on Nora Fatehi, with Sanjay Dutt also appearing. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song's choreography has also been criticised for being too suggestive and objectifying the dancer. {{/usCountry}}

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The lyrical video for the song has now been removed from YouTube. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner.

Last month, Nora took to Instagram to share a video addressing the controversy. In the caption, the actor-dancer wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure; the filmmakers have luckily taken it down." The song has received backlash from social media users and politicians.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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