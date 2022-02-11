Sanjay Dutt gives Maanayata foot massage in her wedding anniversary post for him, fan says ‘lage raho Munna bhai’

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a sweet wedding anniversary post for the actor along with a candid video. The two are celebrating 14 years of married life on Friday.

The video shows Sanjay, in a white kurta, giving Maanayata a foot massage with much dedication. Sharing the video with Pink Sweat$'s At My Worst playing in the background, Maanayata wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Fans showered the couple with a whole lot of love. One fan reacted to the video and said, "Baba, kind-hearted person." Another said, “So nice of him, he is legend.” Another fan referenced Sanjay Dutt's popular movie and said, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai.”

On Friday, Sanjay also shared the release date of his next film Shamshera. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead. The title poster of the film has a tagline that read, “Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad (dacoit by deed … free by religion).” The period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22 this year. Besides Ranbir and Sanjay, the film will also star Vaani Kapoor.

In 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer, when Maanayata was his pillar of strength as he underwent treatment. The two are parents to 11-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. Sanjay also has a 34-year-old daughter Trishala Dutt from his first wife, late Richa Sharma.

Wishing Maanayata on her birthday last year, Sanjay had called her the ‘backbone’ of his family. He had written: “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you.”

