Sanjay Dutt, son Shahraan walk with a limp, use crutches in new video shared by Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a new video on Instagram. In it, Sanjay walked in a room with his arm around his son Shahraan. Both of them limped and used walking sticks.

Maanayata wrote with the video, "Father and son on the road to recovery". Both of them were smiling in the video. Sanjay wore a blue shirt with white pants and white shoes while Shahraan wore a yellow T-shirt with white shorts and black sandals.

Sanjay and Shahraan in Maanayata's video.

Sanjay Dutt suffered a sports injury on his heel while playing badminton. Shahraan was also hurt recently and his plaster was removed last week.

Sanjay and Maanayata live with their kids in Dubai these days. They recently visited his daughter Trishala in US on his 62nd birthday. Trishala shared pictures and videos from the celebrations and she booked him an airplane banner with a birthday message.

A year ago, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and recovered a few months later. After the diagnosis, Maanayata had written a long note to his fans, updating them with Sanjay's condition.

On her birthday in July, Sanjay Dutt shared an Instagram post dedicated to her and wrote, "You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!"

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008. Their children, twins Iqra and Shahraan, were born in 2010.

Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He played a R&AW agent in the movie, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and others. The films was panned by critics and audiences. His upcoming movies include Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and KGF Chapter 2.