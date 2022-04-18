Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sanjay Dutt on comparisons between South film industry and Bollywood: 'They see scripts, we see recovery figures'

Sanjay Dutt made his debut in South Indian films with KGF Chapter 2. In an interview, Sanjay compared Hindi film industry to South.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 07:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In a new interview, actor Sanjay Dutt talked about the difference in Hindi and South film industry. Sanjay is currently basking in the success of his Kannada film, KGF Chapter 2, which stars actor Yash in the lead role. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt says he started doing drugs for attention from women, people called him 'charsi' after rehab

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film was released on Thursday, April 14. The film follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film KGF came out in 2018.

In an interview with Times Of India, Sanjay talked about how Hindi films have forgotten their audience over the time. He said, “I think the Hindi film industry has forgotten the larger-than-life heroism. But the Southern industries didn’t forget heroism. I’m not saying that slice-of-life films or rom-coms are bad. But why have we forgotten our audience from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan who make up a large section of our audience. I hope that trend comes back in the Hindi film industry. Earlier we had individual producers and financiers which the corporatization of film studios has brought to an end. Corporatization is good but that shouldn’t interfere with our taste in movies.”

He added, “See, for instance, SS Rajamouli has his fixed producers who have complete faith in his vision. We also had producers like that with us back in the day like Gulshan Rai, Yash Chopra, Subhash Ghai and Yash Johar. Look at the films that they have made. In the South they look at the script on paper, here, they look at the recovery figures on paper.”

Sanjay will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer-Prithviraj. The film will also star Manushi Chillar, Sakshi Tanwar and Sonu Sood. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline, which will also star Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

