Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala slips into a yellow bikini in new vacay pic, Maanayata sends love

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has shared a new picture from her vacation in Hawaii and it received a compliment from his wife, Maanayata Dutt. Trishala is currently holidaying in the exotic tourist destination, and has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram.

In the new picture, Trishala Dutt posed in a pool, wearing a bright yellow bikini. A garden and the ocean served as her background. Trishala completed her look with a flower in her hair. She shared the picture with a flower emoji.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt complimented Trishala's picture. She took to the comments section and called her a "beauty," and dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Trishala also received love from her followers. Messages such as 'water baby', 'beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'hottie' featured in the comments section. A fan also said that the picture made their day.

On Tuesday, Trishala shared a picture in which she posed by a beach, wearing a black swimsuit. She shared the picture with the caption, "Aloha." Maanayata dropped a series of emojis in the comments.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child, from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma. Richa died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Trishala had opened up about her memories of her mother. “It’s sad to say I don’t have many memories of her, but I do remember how kind she was, how beautiful she was, and what an honest loving person she was,” she had said.

Trishala lives in the US where she practices psychotherapy. Through her Instagram Stories, she frequently shares personal experiences and sheds light on mental health.