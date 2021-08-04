Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala slips into a yellow bikini in new vacay pic, Maanayata sends love
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala slips into a yellow bikini in new vacay pic, Maanayata sends love

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt, is currently enjoying a vacation in Hawaii. She shared a picture from her holiday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares new picture from her holiday in Hawaii.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has shared a new picture from her vacation in Hawaii and it received a compliment from his wife, Maanayata Dutt. Trishala is currently holidaying in the exotic tourist destination, and has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram.

In the new picture, Trishala Dutt posed in a pool, wearing a bright yellow bikini. A garden and the ocean served as her background. Trishala completed her look with a flower in her hair. She shared the picture with a flower emoji.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt complimented Trishala's picture. She took to the comments section and called her a "beauty," and dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Trishala also received love from her followers. Messages such as 'water baby', 'beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'hottie' featured in the comments section. A fan also said that the picture made their day.

Trishala Dutt receives love from stepmom Maanyata Dutt.

On Tuesday, Trishala shared a picture in which she posed by a beach, wearing a black swimsuit. She shared the picture with the caption, "Aloha." Maanayata dropped a series of emojis in the comments.

Also read: Alia Bhatt brings coffee, hugs for Neetu Kapoor as they survey her new home together. Watch

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child, from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma. Richa died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Trishala had opened up about her memories of her mother. “It’s sad to say I don’t have many memories of her, but I do remember how kind she was, how beautiful she was, and what an honest loving person she was,” she had said.

Trishala lives in the US where she practices psychotherapy. Through her Instagram Stories, she frequently shares personal experiences and sheds light on mental health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay dutt trishala dutt maanyata

Related Stories

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares snapshots from her Hawaiian getaway. See pics

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:34 PM IST
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala wishes dad with birthday message on airplane banner

PUBLISHED ON JUL 29, 2021 01:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP