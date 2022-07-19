Sanjay Dutt shows Ranbir Kapoor the real Sanju walk at Shamshera event, fan says ‘they look the same’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming film Shamshera. During the film's promotions in Delhi, the actors came together to do the famous Sanjay Dutt walk on request. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor addresses rumours of Alia Bhatt expecting twins)

In the video, Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt are seen wearing black kurtas with denim pants. They walked with full swag as they mimicked the famous walk. They also shared a hug in front of the cameras before returning to their seats. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Both look same.” “Sanjay Dutt ranbir Kapoor se jyada jwan lag rahe hai (Sanjay Dutt looks younger than Ranbir Kapoor),” commented someone else.

Ranbir essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju. Released in 2018, it was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Sanju marked Ranbir’s last film. Talking about the film, Ranbir recently said that he had a ‘Sanjay Dutt hangover’ after Sanju.

“I never took a character at home. Though after I finish Sanju, it took me time to get over the Sanjay Dutt hangover. This is because my eyes became like him, I started smiling like him, and I started walking like him. So that took a little time, but other than that, no other film,” Pinkvilla quoted Ranbir during an interaction.

Ranbir will be next seen in Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. Set in the1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza in India, Shamshera narrates the story of a warrior tribe who are imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). Ranbir, on the other hand, will appear in a dual role. The film will release on July 22.

Besides Shamshera, Ranbir also has Brahmastra in his pipeline. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It’s set to theatrically debut on September 9.

