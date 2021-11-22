Sanjay Khan apologises for not recognizing Preity Zinta on flight: 'As a gentleman I thought its my duty'

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan on Monday issued an apology to actor Preity Zinta after he failed to recognise her on a flight to Dubai. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay revealed that they were introduced by his daughter Simone Arora.

Sanjay Khan tagged Preity Zinta and wrote, "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta."

Sanjay Khan tweeted.

Last month, Preity shared her picture on Instagram from inside an aircraft. A part of her post read, "Life is always about experiences & how one is made to feel. Travelling after a hectic day & night schedule during a pandemic is so stressful with so much extra paperwork, COVID tests etc..."

A few days later she had shared a photo with her husband Gene Goodenough as they sat in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She wrote, "A sporty #karvachauth with my man in blue #patiparmeshwar #bleedblue #Indvspak #t20worldcup2021 #dubai #ting."

Earlier this month, Preity and Gene welcomed twins, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, through surrogacy. On Instagram, she shared a selfie with Gene and said, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

Preity was last release was the action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. It marked her return to the screen after a seven-year hiatus.