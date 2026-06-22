Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War worker dies on set; ₹40 lakh announced, FWICE demands ₹50 lakh as compensation

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. However, the project has run into a major controversy following a tragic accident on its set. Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter, died after suffering a severe electric shock during the early hours of June 17. The incident occurred at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai’s Film City while actor Alia Bhatt was reportedly shooting. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit caused the electrocution. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War under scrutiny after worker dies; FWICE seeks ₹50 lakh, job for family.

Chandradhari Singh Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters. Following his death, Bhansali Productions offered ₹40 lakh in financial compensation to the grieving family.

FWICE asks for increased compensation Following the recent tragedy on set, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house to increase the compensation for the family of the deceased technician, Chandradhari Singh Yadav. While the production house has already announced a financial assistance package of ₹40 lakh, FWICE is pushing to raise that amount to ₹50 lakh. The federation stresses that a larger sum is necessary to secure the future and education of Yadav's young daughters.

FWICE president BN Tiwari emphasized that the family's long-term welfare must remain a top priority. He also called for immediate industry-wide changes regarding worker safety and scheduling.

“Firstly, we want the compensation to be ₹50 lakh given his children are very young, and the family will need aide for their education. Also, we have called for stricter safety measures on set, and also have the work hours streamlined for these workers. He was such a talented technician, and it’s heartbreaking that he lost his life this way,” BN Tiwari told India Today.

In addition to financial aid, the federation has requested that Bhansali's production house offer employment to Yadav's wife. FWICE notes that a job would provide the grieving family with a reliable, stable source of income moving forward.

Work hours and safety concerns come under the spotlight According to Money Control report, the crew member had been working extremely long hours just before his accident. FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey revealed that Yadav was on duty from 7 am until 3 am the following day, repeating this gruelling schedule for three consecutive days.

In response, the federation has formally requested production houses to introduce stricter safety checks. They are pushing to regulate daily work shifts so technicians and crew members are no longer forced to work to the point of dangerous exhaustion.