Sanjay Mishra reveals what made him quit Bollywood once, work at roadside dhaba

Sanjay Mishra opened up about quitting acting a few years ago for a quiet life in the hills. He recalled the time he worked at a dhaba on the road to Gangotri, selling Maggi and omelettes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview, Sanjay said that he saw death from close quarters a few years ago, which changed his outlook towards life. He decided not to return to the world of films and worked at a roadside dhaba. However, people started recognising him.

Talking to Mashable India, Sanjay said that he left Mumbai as he was very unwell and was found to have infection in his stomach. “Bilkul deathbed pe tha. Kuch din ke saath father ke saath raha, eka ek father expire ho gaye. Aur unka jaana bilkul hi mujhe tod gaya (I was almost on my deathbed. I went to live with my father for a few days but suddenly, he died. And his death broke me completely),” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After performing the last rites, Sanjay told his mother that he was going somewhere. He said that he did not feel like returning to Mumbai, having seen death from close quarters. “Jab yehi zindagi hai, kyun na uparwale ki cheezon ko dekha jaaye. Jis duniya mein usne bheja, main achche se dekhta hoon, pahadon mein, kahin kuch (If life is so uncertain, why don’t I spend my time seeing God’s creations? Let me see the world he has created, the mountains),” he said.

Also read: Sanjay Mishra says budget of his film Kaamyaab ‘lower than cost of vanity vans on sets of big-budget films’

On the road to Gangotri, Sanjay worked with an elderly man at a roadside dhaba, making Maggi and omelettes. Passers-by began to recognise him as the actor from Golmaal and Office Office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eventually, Sanjay’s mother made him get rid of his unkempt beard and helped him cope with the loss. At the same time, he got a call from Rohit Shetty’s office and was offered All The Best. He gained popularity with his role as RGV in the comedy, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever and Mugdha Godse.

Since then, Sanjay has received accolades for his roles in Kaamyaab, Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON