Sanjay Mishra says budget of his film Kaamyaab ‘lower than cost of vanity vans on sets of big budget films’

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:44 IST

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has said that it is very important for stars to support small budget films like his upcoming film, Kaamyaab, which is being backed by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie, which throws light on the struggle of the ‘extras’ or the side actors in the Indian cinema, also stars another critically acclaimed actor Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role.

Sanjay said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, “Neither I nor Manish Mundra (producer) had dreamt of having someone like him on board. A lot of other actors should step in to support small films. The budget of Kaamyaab is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big budget films. Shah Rukh lives in people’s hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivaled.”

Elaborating in his character in the film, Sanjay added, “The character is a very bad actor, but I am not that bad in real life.” He also said he is content with the way he has worked in the industry. “A lot more still remains to be done. But I have lived with honesty and the aim to ensure quality education for my kids. It has been a journey worth witnessing. I believe the game-changing film is yet to happen for me.”

Kaamyaab revolves around the life of a character actor Sudheer essayed by Sanjai and his quest to find something ‘extraordinary’ within him while being an ‘extra’ in the mainstream Hindi film industry. Sudheer aspires to be remembered like other veteran side actors including Pran, Lalita Pawar and Shakti Kapoor. The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam Films. Helmed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta, the flick will make its way to the theatres on March 6 this year.

