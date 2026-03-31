Santosh Kumar RS accuses Dhurandhar 2 makers of copying script, vows legal action: ‘They made it political propaganda’
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge faces controversy as filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS claims the film's story is based on his 2023 script.
Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy after filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS alleged that the film’s story is based on his 2023 script. Santosh said he has proof, including his Screenwriters Association registration, and plans to take legal action.
Santosh Kumar claims he registered the script in 2023
Santosh said he discovered the similarities after watching the film, which has been widely discussed for both its commercial success and narrative. “You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023. I had narrated it to many companies because I was told that if I need big actors in the film, there has to be a corporate organisation backing it,” he said.
According to Santosh, he had pitched the script to several major production houses, including Sony Pictures, Zee Studios, T-Series, and Dharma Productions, while attempting to mount the project with a larger cast. He added that he had envisioned Aditya Roy Kapur for the lead role.
He further said the script was formally registered with the Screenwriters Association in November 2023 and that he has email records and other documents as proof. “I tried a lot, and I had sent my story to many people. I am a member of the Screenwriters Association, and I registered my story there in November 2023,” Santosh said.
Stating that he intends to move legally, Santosh added, “I am putting a case on this movie because even though they have made a good movie, my story has been exploited. I had written the film for cinema and entertainment, but they made it as political propaganda. It is hurting me.”
He also framed the issue as part of a larger industry concern. “What happened with me should not happen with anyone, and that's why I will put my maximum effort to let people know about it,” he said.
Who is Santosh Kumar R S
According to his IMDb profile, filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS hails from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka and has worked as a director, writer and producer in Indian cinema. He began his career behind the camera with the Kannada film Campus Kranti (2023), which he wrote and directed. In addition to that project, he is credited as director and writer on the upcoming pan‑India action thriller Yuvan Robinhood (expected 2026), which he is also producing. Yuvan Robinhood is listed on IMDb with Santosh at the helm as both director and writer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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