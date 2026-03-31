Santosh Kumar RS accuses Dhurandhar 2 makers of copying script, vows legal action: ‘They made it political propaganda’

Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy after filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS alleged that the film’s story is based on his 2023 script. Santosh said he has proof, including his Screenwriters Association registration, and plans to take legal action. Filmmaker, writer Santosh Kumar RS claims that Dhurandhar makers have copied his script, which was registered in November 2023.

Santosh Kumar claims he registered the script in 2023 Santosh said he discovered the similarities after watching the film, which has been widely discussed for both its commercial success and narrative. “You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023. I had narrated it to many companies because I was told that if I need big actors in the film, there has to be a corporate organisation backing it,” he said.

According to Santosh, he had pitched the script to several major production houses, including Sony Pictures, Zee Studios, T-Series, and Dharma Productions, while attempting to mount the project with a larger cast. He added that he had envisioned Aditya Roy Kapur for the lead role.

He further said the script was formally registered with the Screenwriters Association in November 2023 and that he has email records and other documents as proof. “I tried a lot, and I had sent my story to many people. I am a member of the Screenwriters Association, and I registered my story there in November 2023,” Santosh said.

Stating that he intends to move legally, Santosh added, “I am putting a case on this movie because even though they have made a good movie, my story has been exploited. I had written the film for cinema and entertainment, but they made it as political propaganda. It is hurting me.”

He also framed the issue as part of a larger industry concern. “What happened with me should not happen with anyone, and that's why I will put my maximum effort to let people know about it,” he said.