Sanya Malhotra dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express song at sister's wedding function. Watch

Actor Sanya Malhotra's sister Shagunn Malhotra tied the knot with Achin Jain recently. Now, a video of Sanya dancing to Chennai Express song One Two Three Four has emerged on social media platforms. The original track was picturised by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani. (Also Read | Sanya Malhotra: It was intentional choice to sit back and enjoy my releases this year)

Sanya dances to Shah Rukh's song

Sanya Malhotra with her friend grooving to One Two Three Four song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is from Shagunn's pre-wedding festivity--sangeet. In the clip, Sanya is dressed in a shimmery navy blue saree and matching. She danced to the song with her friend Joe. As the crowd hooted, the duo grooved to the beats on the stage.

Sanya's friend shares clip

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sharing the video on Instagram, Joe wrote, "Sangeet ho aur hum sath na nache aise kaise ho sakta hai (It's sangeet and we don't dance together, how can that happen) @sanyamalhotra_. Thank you @natz_dsouza for capturing this. #trendingreels #sanyamalhotra #sanyamalhotradance #dancereels #reels #newtrend."

Sanya's post on the newlyweds

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Sanya shared a black-and-white picture of Shagunn and Achin from their wedding. She captioned the post, “Love and only love. Didi and Jija ji (sister and brorher in law).”

Sanya's films

Sanya was recently seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Sam Bahadur released worldwide on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will be seen next in Mrs, helmed by Arati Kadav. Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh. The film is the Hindi adaption of the Malayalam drama, The Great Indian Kitchen.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. Mrs had its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17.

About Chennai Express

Chennai Express is a 2013 action comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal and Lekh Tandon. One Two Three Four was a hit with the masses after its release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON