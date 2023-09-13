Sanya Malhotra didn't know her segment was inspired by Gorakhpur incident during Jawan shoot

Sanya Malhotra is basking in the success of her latest release Jawan. She plays the character of Dr. Eeram in the film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Sanya was asked about how challenging it was to play a character that was based on a real life person, she said that she had no idea about this until the previous day. (Also read: Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film enters ₹600 crore worldwide club in just six days)

Sanya on her role in Jawan

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Jawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many have pulled in references to the Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy and Dr. Kafeel Khan being the source of inspiration for Sanya Malhotra's Dr Eeram in Jawan. When asked about the same in the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sanya said, "I got to know about this yesterday. Shooting ke dauran mujhe nahi pata tha (I was not aware of this while shooting)."

Sanya on Atlee's direction

Further explaining how her character was created to fit director Atlee's universe, Sanya said, "So Atlee's universe is very unique I would say. Atlee sir has this very solid vision for his films, ki aisa dikhna chahiye (it must look this way). Ki character aisa hona chahiye or scene mein ye hona chahiye (The character should be this way and this scene will have these elements). So for me it was definitely a challenging character which helped me to get out of my comfort zone. That particular scene impacted me and Sir ke directions were so beautiful. It felt so real. Reel or real ke boundaries were blurred completely."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanya also added that she got to know about Dr. Kafeel Khan's tweet after the film released and was extremely happy. She said that it is such a strong message that has been given through Jawan and that is because of how Atlee directed it.

About Jawan

Besides Sanya, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Ridhi Dogra. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has collected ₹345.58 crore nett in India in all languages in six days. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The music of Jawan has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released on September 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanya will be next seen in the biopic Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will be seen in the film opposite Vicky Kaushal. Sanya will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the award-winning Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.