Sanya Malhotra finally confirms Jawan role, says it's a dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Ahead of the release of her latest film Kathal on Netflix, Sanya Malhotra shares that she has a part in the upcoming film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor shared that she had avoided talking about the Atlee film but she was not able to share that she's in it. She went on to say that it was always her dream to work with Shah Rukh one day. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra buys 4BHK home in Gurgaon for herself and her family)

Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in Netflix's Kathal.

Besides Sanya, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Ridhi Dogra. She completed shooting for the film last year. The Hindi film, which marks Atlee's debut in Bollywood, was originally due to have been released in June but was pushed back to September 2023.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor confirmed that she was, in fact, working with Shah Rukh in Jawan. She said, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy."

In the social satire Kathal, which premieres on May 19, Sanya plays a police officer Mahima who is tasked with finding two missing jackfruits from a politician's house. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the film also stars Anantvijay Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav. It's the first time that the actor is playing a police officer in her career.

After Kathal, Sanya will also be seen in the biopic Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, opposite Vicky Kaushal and headline the Hindi remake of award-winning Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. In 2022, she was seen in the films Love Hostel and HIT: The First Case opposite Rajkummar Rao. Sanya made her film debut in 2016 opposite another Khan, Aamir Khan in the film Dangal.

