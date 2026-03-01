Sanya Malhotra on if Bollywood stays silent on political matters; criticises social media: Do people want to listen?

Actor Sanya Malhotra has spoken out about whether Bollywood stays silent on political matters. Speaking at the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, Sanya questioned if people want to listen. She also said that "social media has made things very unserious." Sanya Malhotra said she feels lucky to have collaborated with amazing directors.

Sanya Malhotra talks about Bollywood and political matters Sanya said, “Everyone has the right to speak. But do people also want to listen? I talk about what I want to talk about on my social media without caring. I post whatever I feel like. Social media has made things very unserious. Even if someone has a valid point, people don’t want to receive it. Within days, sometimes hours, people forget. Important issues get stuck in the algorithm. The sad part is that people only speak on social media. Sensitivity has gone down. People are less empathetic, and that’s worrying.”

Sanya talks about her roles Talking about the role she would like to choose, Sanya shared, "I would love to play a negative character, someone I don’t like. That’s very difficult because as an actor, you have to empathise with every character you play.” She also added that she feels "very lucky to have collaborated with amazing directors who pushed me and brought me out of my comfort zone."

About Sanya's latest and upcoming films Fans will see her in Toaster with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Bandar, with Bobby Deol. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. The movie is said to be inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a fading star accused of rape, shining a light on systemic injustices, silenced voices in courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a deeply flawed legal framework.

Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle round out the cast of Bandar. The film is produced by actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks and Zee Studios.

Fans saw her last in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025), a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It also featured Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. She also made a cameo appearance in the Thug Life song Jinguchaa.