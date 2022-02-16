Sanya Malhotra reveals she couldn't sleep, broke down on Love Hostel sets: 'Was constantly in touch with my therapist'

Actor Sanya Malhotra has revealed that she could not sleep and broke down on the sets of her upcoming film Love Hostel. She added that she remained in touch with her therapist during the shooting schedule. In a new interview, she also opened up about her character, Jyoti, and how the movie was 'quite emotionally heavy' for her.

Love Hostel, directed by Shanker Raman, also features Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. While Sanya plays Jyoti, Vikrant will be seen as Ashu. The trailer of the romantic-crime drama was unveiled on Valentine's Day.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sanya said that Love Hostel was emotionally taxing for her. “I remember during our first-two readings, ek look test ke baad hamara readings tha (after a look test we had the readings) and after that one reading, I could not sleep because I physically feel the pain of what these two people were feeling. I could empathise with Jyoti and Ashu so much that I could not sleep the entire night. The next morning also, I couldn’t pinpoint why I am feeling so uneasy," she said.

"While sitting on the make-up chair, Shankar sir came and asked ‘are you ready for your look test?’ and I started crying and he stopped everything. He sat with me for an hour and he listened to me blabbering about how much I felt for them, I told him that I feel like protecting both of them. The whole film was definitely emotional and tough for all of us but thank God, I was constantly in touch with my therapist too because there are things that Jyoti and Ashu are going through which I could never imagine as Sanya. I had no reference point or things that I could not imagine," she added.

Recently, news agency ANI quoted Sanya as saying, "Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can't wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti."

