Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar seen at Kalina airport, fans ask 'off to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding?'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities are going on at Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On Thursday afternoon, actors Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar were seen at the Kalina airport, flying out of Mumbai. The pictures, also posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, led fans to wonder if they were headed to Jaipur to take part in the wedding festivities of Vicky and Katrina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to the comments section of the paparazzo account, a fan wrote, "Matlab shaadi main jaa rahi hai (So, she's going to the wedding)" speaking about Alia. Another user also wrote, "It's already happening… maybe for the reception."

A person also said, "She (Alia) is going to Katrina's wedding but she will be late because right now the saath pheras are taking place." A fan also asked, "Really, is Alia going to Katrina and Vicky's wedding?"

Alia Bhatt at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

Akshay Kumar at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to news agency ANI, police officers and security personnel were posted outside the entrance of the fort. It was also barricaded. Around eight security personnel, wearing black uniforms, and two police officers guarded what seemed to be the main entrance of the venue.

Earlier this week, the Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort was lit up in yellow and red lights ahead of the wedding festivities. The to-be groom and bride flew out on Monday from Mumbai. Last week, Vicky sent out food packets to the paparazzi waiting outside their Mumbai home.

Also Read | New pics from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: Guests chilling in balcony, lehenga spotted hanging by window

Many guests have already reached Jaipur to attend the wedding celebrations. The guests so far spotted at the Jaipur airport include Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Gurdas Maan, Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri, DJ Chetas, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Nitya Mehra, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}