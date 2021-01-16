IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bond at Karan Johar's party, see pics
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bond at Karan Johar's party, see pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and senior fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence. Also present were Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday posed with Manish Malhotra at Karan Johar's residence.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Friday. Attending it were young stars Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan and seniors such as designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish and Sara shared pictures from the bash on Instagram. Sharing one with the girls, Manish wrote: "#friday #fabulousness with @saraalikhan95 @ananyapanday #selfietime." The picture features Ananya in a pair of jeans, sleeveless top and a pair of sneakers, while Sara is in a dull peach top with a pair of shorts.

Also spotted outside his residence was Karan's good friend Gauri Khan. Manish had also shared pictures with Nitasha Nanda and socialist and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani and Nitasha Nanda.

Sara, who saw the release of her film Coolie No 1 recently, had taken a short New Year's break with friends at an undisclosed location. She had been sharing pictures, which featured her younger brother Ibrahim and close friend Jahan on Instagram. She had been shooting for her next film Atrangi Re too in much of December. Pictures with her co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush shooting at Taj Mahal in Agra, had landed on the internet.

Ananya, meanwhile, had been to Maldives for the New Year's celebration and had shared a number of glorious pictures from the tropical island nation. Also accompanying her was her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan ananya panday

Related Stories

bollywood

Karan Johar wonders about his 'fashion influence', shares pic of Roohi and Yash as his 'baby rappers in the house'

UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
bollywood

Karan Johar’s pic with kids Yash, Roohi will light up your Sunday: ‘It wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt’

UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 05:38 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.