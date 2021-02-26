IND USA
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's sister all heart

  Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:33 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh wished fans 'Jumma Mubarak' from Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday. The mother-daughter duo made their way to the religious site and sought blessings. Sara took to Instagram and shared a gallery of photos from their visit. In the photos, Sara and Amrita twinned in ethnic ensembles. Sara sported a green kurta with white and pink Lucknowi Chikankari work done on it. Amrita also sported a green outfit for their visit.

Sara shared one photo from inside the Dargah while the mother-daughter duo snapped more pictures outside the mosque. The two actors were seen sporting a mask and fighting the sunlight while posing for the camera. They were joined by their friend in another frame.

Also Read: Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che

Sara's post was liked by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rohit Shetty.

Earlier in the day, Sara and Amrita were spotted making their way out of the airport. The Coolie No. 1 star had a nerdy airport look as she and Amrita headed to board their flight.

Speaking with Elle India recently, Sara confessed she wishes to make her mother proud. "I live with my mother, and she’s my whole world. She’s my go-to for everything. Just last night, I had to go to a friend’s place and she wasn’t at home so I FaceTimed her to figure out what to wear (laughs)! My goal is to make sure my mother is proud of me, happy and secure. She’s given up her life for my brother and me, and my genuine purpose in life is to be able to do one-tenth of that for her," she said.

Sara and Amrita's visit to the famous Dargah comes days after Sara was spotted taking gifts to Kareena Kapoor's home. The Kedarnath star, who recently became a step-sister again after her father Saif Ali Khan welcomed his second son with Kareena, was seen carrying numerous gift bags as she made her way to the couple's home.

