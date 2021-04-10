Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim bid the summer sweat goodbye with jet skis in the snow: 'The chosen frozen'

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, are spending the weekend in the snow-capped mountains. The Bollywood star took to Instagram and revealed that the Khan siblings were beating the heat with a ski through the snow.

In a couple of pictures shared on Saturday, the two siblings were seen dressed in warm clothes while posing on a snowmobile. While Sara sat on the snowmobile, Ibrahim stood beside her with his face turned towards the ground. She wrote, "The chosen frozen."

Earlier in the day, Sara took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of snowcapped mountains as seen from her flight. She used the song Safarnama, from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's movie Tamasha, in the background.

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture of the mountain view.

A few weeks ago, Sara shared pictures from her visit to a beach. She was seen wearing a summer ensemble and posed by the sea shore. She captioned the pictures, "Hakuna Matata- it means no worries."

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie, which was streamed on Amazon Prime, was not well-received by the critics. On the big screen, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in February 2020. She was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film.

The actor has wrapped her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. She stars opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the Aanand L Rai film. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she said, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

The film was originally to release on Valentine's Day in 2021 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.