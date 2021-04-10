IND USA
Kareena Kapoor impressed with social media user Kusha Kapila's rendition of Geet from Jab We Met.
Kareena Kapoor envisions Jab We Met 2 with YouTuber Kusha Kapila as Geet, wants to start a petition

  • Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met released in 2007. Almost a decade and a half later, Kareena backs a remake of the hit movie with popular social media star Kusha Kapila as the new Geet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor is already picturing Jab We Met 2 but doesn't see herself playing the lead. Instead, the actor wants popular social media personality, Kusha Kapila, to fill her shoes in the sequel. The actor, who recently welcomed her second baby, is ready to start a petition for Kusha as well.

She expressed her thoughts after Kusha re-imagined how Geet would talk if she was from South Delhi. "Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon (I am my favourite South Delhi girl)," she captioned the video, featuring numerous fictional situations and reacting as the character from the movie. Kareena took to the comments section and wrote, "Petition for remaking Jab we met 2 with @kushakapila," adding a few laughing emojis. A surprised Kusha replied, "omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg."

Fans agreed to Kareena's vision. A fan said, "wowwwww that would be super cool." Another added, "@kareenakapoorkhan omg yasssss." Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali was also impressed with the video. The filmmaker shared the video on his Instagram Stories for fans to watch.

Imtiaz Ali shares a video of Kusha Kapila's re-imagined as Geet from South Delhi.
Kareena starred opposite Shahid Kapoor in the movie. The movie, which released in 2007, was well-received by the audiences. Not only Geet, the dialogues, the songs and the outfits from the movie drew attention with many dressing and talking like Geet.

Currently, Kareena is finding her way back to work after welcoming her second son with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, welcomed their second son in February.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat with funny caption, fan calls him 'upcoming Indian yogi'

A little over a month after her delivery, Kareena returned to work, shooting for a celebrity cooking show. On the big screen, she has Laal Singh Chaddha in the making. An Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump, the movie has Aamir Khan playing the titular role. The movie was set to release in December last year but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

