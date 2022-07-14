Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor share near-death experience in Kedarnath: ‘Wore every piece of clothing but were shivering'

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor recently took off to Kedarnath and faced two near-death experiences. During their appearance in the second episode of Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7, Sara and Janhvi went candid about their trip and revealed how they got stuck during while climbing, and were on the verge of falling off. The actors also said they also almost froze in the minus seven degrees Celsius weather. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals what happened in Goa that she ended up becoming friends with Sara Ali Khan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan said, “We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi Kapoor was like ‘Let us just climb this’.” Sara admitted that she was afraid of being called a buzzkill at that point, so, she agreed. Admitting about fear kicking in, Sara said that she was sure they would fall off owing to shaky rocks.

With no help in sight, they found solace when they saw a fan coming towards them as they hung off the cliff. Much to their dismay, the fan was of no help as he only wanted to take a selfie with them. Eventually, Sara’s driver found them after almost 30 minutes of being stuck, and they were rescued with the help of special forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to their woes, the weather gave up on the same day. Recalling Sara’s choice of a ‘low-cost-no-heater hotel’ in a bid to save ₹6000, Janhvi shared how they almost froze. “I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering,” Janhvi said during the conversation with Karan Johar on his show.

She also added that by the time Sara returned to their room after meeting her friends, her lips had turned blue and she was shivering. Besides the freezing weather, the bathroom in their hotel was also doubtful. “If I had sat on that pot, it would have shattered,” said Janhvi revealing her bad-hotel stay story. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will be out on July 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON