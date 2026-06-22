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Sara Ali Khan cheers as Sharmila Tagore feeds Pak actor Kubra Khan dessert on her birthday. Watch

Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan were spotted in a video with Pakistani actor Kubra Khan, who happened to be celebrating her 33rd birthday in London.

Jun 22, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Sara Ali Khan, alongside her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, has been making waves on social media with viral photos and videos from their recent London vacation. However, one specific interaction from their trip has completely taken over the internet. The actors were spotted spending time with popular Pakistani actor Kubra Khan, who happened to be celebrating her 33rd birthday in London on June 16.

A birthday surprise

Bollywood meets Lollywood as Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore celebrate Kubra Khan's birthday.

Sara and Sharmila surprised fans when they were spotted at a cosy London restaurant celebrating Kubra Khan’s birthday. A now-viral clip shows the Bollywood actors sitting opposite the birthday girl, smiling, chatting, and joining the group in singing birthday wishes.

The heartwarming gathering quickly won over social media users. In one of the sweetest moments of the evening, veteran actor Sharmila was seen affectionately feeding dessert to Kubra.

Who is Kubra Khan?

Sara had also attended the Royal Ascot, where she was seen interacting with Hollywood actor Henry Cavill. They recently teamed up for a global campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earlier this year, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. She will next be seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy in which she reunites with Ayushmann. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.

 
amrita singh sharmila tagore sara ali khan
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