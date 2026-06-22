Sara Ali Khan cheers as Sharmila Tagore feeds Pak actor Kubra Khan dessert on her birthday. Watch

Sara Ali Khan, alongside her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, has been making waves on social media with viral photos and videos from their recent London vacation. However, one specific interaction from their trip has completely taken over the internet. The actors were spotted spending time with popular Pakistani actor Kubra Khan, who happened to be celebrating her 33rd birthday in London on June 16.

A birthday surprise

Bollywood meets Lollywood as Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore celebrate Kubra Khan's birthday.

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Sara and Sharmila surprised fans when they were spotted at a cosy London restaurant celebrating Kubra Khan’s birthday. A now-viral clip shows the Bollywood actors sitting opposite the birthday girl, smiling, chatting, and joining the group in singing birthday wishes.

The heartwarming gathering quickly won over social media users. In one of the sweetest moments of the evening, veteran actor Sharmila was seen affectionately feeding dessert to Kubra.

Who is Kubra Khan?

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{{^usCountry}} Kubra Khan (born Rabia Iqbal Khan) is a British-Pakistani actress who has built a successful career in both Pakistani cinema and television. She made her big-screen debut in the 2014 comedy-thriller Na Maloom Afraad. Following her successful start, she went on to star in several of Pakistan's highest-grossing films, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and London Nahi Jaunga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kubra Khan (born Rabia Iqbal Khan) is a British-Pakistani actress who has built a successful career in both Pakistani cinema and television. She made her big-screen debut in the 2014 comedy-thriller Na Maloom Afraad. Following her successful start, she went on to star in several of Pakistan's highest-grossing films, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and London Nahi Jaunga. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to her film career, she has become a household name on television. She is widely recognised for her hit drama serials, including Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Noor Jahan. Sara's London trip wasn't entirely unexpected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to her film career, she has become a household name on television. She is widely recognised for her hit drama serials, including Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Noor Jahan. Sara's London trip wasn't entirely unexpected {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sara Ali Khan has been making the most of her time in London, spending quality moments with her family. A few days before attending Kubra's birthday celebration, the actor shared glimpses from a theatre outing with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. Posting pictures from the evening, Sara joked that although the play was enjoyable, the best actors were sitting right beside her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara Ali Khan has been making the most of her time in London, spending quality moments with her family. A few days before attending Kubra's birthday celebration, the actor shared glimpses from a theatre outing with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. Posting pictures from the evening, Sara joked that although the play was enjoyable, the best actors were sitting right beside her. {{/usCountry}}

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Sara had also attended the Royal Ascot, where she was seen interacting with Hollywood actor Henry Cavill. They recently teamed up for a global campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earlier this year, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. She will next be seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy in which she reunites with Ayushmann. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.

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