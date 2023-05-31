Sara Ali Khan replies to comments over her visit to Mahakaleshwar temple: ‘Main jaati rahungi’

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of the release of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara also posted on Instagram after her visit. Now in a recent media interaction, when the actor was asked about the unfavourable comments she received after her visit to the temple, she clarified that it does not matter to her what people are saying as long as she likes the energy of the place. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal reach Lucknow for promotions, offer prayers in temple)

Sara's post on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has responded to comments over her recent visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, where she was seen in a bright pink traditional attire. One picture from the post showed her inside the temple, where she offered her prayers with the priests beside her. The post received unfavourable comments.

Sara's response

Now in a recent media interaction, when Sara was asked how she deals with the negative comments on the post, the actor said, “Honestly main ye keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi... ki main apne kaam ko bohot seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage... toh mujhe bura lagega. Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bol sakte hain, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki uorja achchi lagni chahiye...main uorja mein maanyata rakhti hoon. (I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy.)”

Vicky's response

After Sara's response, Vicky Kaushal also added in to the conversation with his perspective and said that the media should be asking these questions to the trolls rather than the people who are simply trying to do their jobs. "Internet is an open medium aap kuch bhi bol sakte ho. Apki marzi aap kaha dhyaan doge. (Anyone can say anything on the internet. It's your choice where you look.)"

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, releases in theatres on June 2.

