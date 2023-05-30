Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal reach Lucknow for promotions, offer prayers in temple

Sara's Instagram post

Sara took to her Instagram to post a picture with Vicky Kaushal where she was seen praying inside a temple. Sara looked serene in a white salwar kameez as she folded her palms and looked ahead. Vicky opted for a brown t-shirt and black pants, and joined Sara to offer prayers ahead of the release of their film that releases in theatres in June 2. Sara posted the picture with a simple caption that read: "Jai Bholenath (folded palms emoticon)"

Sara and Vicky visit Lucknow

Earlier this morning, Vicky had shared a video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Neend hui nahi hai poori, aapse milna hai zaroori…Nawaabo ke sheher hain hum aa rahe, Iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe.” (Sleep remains incomplete but meeting all of you is more important... Here in the city of Nawaabs, to bring you our movie this Friday.) In the video beside Vicky, Sara was seen sitting with an eye mask on her face to get some sleep on the way.

On Monday, both Vicky and Sara attended the IPL finals together as they were seen cheering in excitement after Chennai Super Kings triumphed over the Gujarat Titans. Vicky had also shared a video from the stadium as they clapped for the winners and the runners up. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Badle tere MAHI… leke jo koi sari, duniya bhi dede agar.. to kise duniya chahiye (even if someone gives the world in exchange of you, who wants that world)!!! MAHI for the win!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly, the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

Zara Bachke Zara Hatke sees Vicky and Sara pair up for the first time. The film revolves around two college lovers who get married and start living in a joint family. But after a few years, they take a step to get divorced. Vicky and Sara recently promoted their film during the IIFA awards at Abu Dhabi.

