Sara Ali Khan couldn't resist posing at 'Saif chai wala', uses it as appreciation post dad Saif Ali Khan. See here

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a humorous social media post for her father, Saif Ali Khan. Sara shared a picture of herself, posing at a 'chai ki tapri' owned by someone named Saif.

"Saif chai wala," read the Hindi words on the tea stall's facade. Sara sat in front of the stall, wearing a salwar suit. "I love my dad," she wrote on her post, shared on her Instagram Stories.

Saif is averse to social media, and doesn't have a public presence on any social media account. His wife, Kareena Kapoor, is very active on Instagram. The couple recently welcomed their second son, but haven't revealed his face or name.

A controversy had erupted over the name of their older son, Taimur, and the couple decided to keep their new baby out of the public spotlight. Kareena said on her talk show, What Women Want, that after the Taimur fiasco, they'd put off naming their new baby until the last minute. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," she had said.

Saif was last seen in the controversial streaming series Tandav. Sara, meanwhile, was last seen in the poorly received Coolie No 1. Both projects released on Amazon Prime Video. While Saif will also be seen in Bhoot Police and Aadipurush, Sara has Atrangi Re in the pipeline.

Sara's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is also gearing up to make his acting debut. She said in a recent interview that she finds his sense of humour particularly endearing, but that there are more accomplished people in the family for him to seek acting advice from instead of her.

