Sara Ali Khan enjoys candle-light dinner with fitness instructor Namrata Purohit in Maldives. See pic

Actor Sara Ali Khan was seen having a candle-light dinner with her friend and fitness instructor Namrata Purohit. The actor is in the Maldives these days with her mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing a picture, Namrata wrote: "One candle can light up a thousand without shortening its life @saraalikhan95." The picture showed the two of them sitting by tables, with two candles burning prominently. Also kept on the table were cups, a glass, cutlery and a sauce bottle. Sara replied on the post sharing a bunch of candle emojis.

Many fans wrote in to express their appreciation; one said: "Love your bond with Sara and protect your smiles and the bond you share." Another wrote: "Sara looks gorgeous." Yet another said: "Love you both."

Sara has been in and out of Mumbai a fair bit in the last couple of days. This is her second visit to the Maldives in a short span of time. She was in the island nation in February too. Sara also went on a vacation to Kashmir and Gulmarg earlier this month.

Sara joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have been taking off on vacations to Maldives, Goa and other such places. Those opting for Maldives outnumber other destinations. Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in the Maldives currently. Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Bipasha Basu, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Hina Khan and many others were in the island nation.

Celebrities sharing pictures and videos from their holiday, especially during a pandemic, hasn't gone down well with many. Without naming anyone, author Shobha De lashed out at those who have been going to such places and sharing pictures. Sharing a post on Monday, she wrote: "Hello!!! Listen up! Loved this post passionately articulated by Rohini Iyer. Wanted to share it here , and I am not good with techno stuff - Repost etc. Okay? Idea is to get her message across. Well said @rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private. @rohiniyer."