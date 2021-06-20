Sara Ali Khan is all love for Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in these childhood pics, see here

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to celebrate Father's Day. The actor took to Instagram and shared a few never-before-seen pictures of the trio from her growing up years and wished the actor.

In one picture, a young Saif Ali Khan was seen holding Ibrahim Ali Khan in his arms while Sara Ali Khan sat beside the duo. In another, Sara appeared to be in her teenage years as she hugged Saif and Ibrahim during a trip to the mountains. Sara shared the pictures with the caption, "Happy Father’s Day Abba."

Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section, showering the trio with love. Many of her fans too showered heart and fire emojis in the comments box.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor too shared a throwback picture featuring Saif and her father Randhir Kapoor. The actor, who has been married to Saif since 2012, shared the picture and wrote, "Superheroes ❤️❤️ #FathersDay."

Saif shares Sara and Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh. He also has two sons with Kareena. While the couple welcomed their older son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son in February. Following Kareena's delivery, Saif issued a statement that read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” Kareena and Saif have decided to keep their younger son's identity away from the limelight.

Sara recently opened up about her first meeting with the little one. Speaking with News18, Sara said, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life--in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."