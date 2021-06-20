Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan is all love for Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in these childhood pics, see here
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is all love for Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in these childhood pics, see here

On Father's Day, Sara Ali Khan shared childhood pictures with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also penned a short note for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her childhood featuring her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to celebrate Father's Day. The actor took to Instagram and shared a few never-before-seen pictures of the trio from her growing up years and wished the actor.

In one picture, a young Saif Ali Khan was seen holding Ibrahim Ali Khan in his arms while Sara Ali Khan sat beside the duo. In another, Sara appeared to be in her teenage years as she hugged Saif and Ibrahim during a trip to the mountains. Sara shared the pictures with the caption, "Happy Father’s Day Abba."

Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section, showering the trio with love. Many of her fans too showered heart and fire emojis in the comments box.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor too shared a throwback picture featuring Saif and her father Randhir Kapoor. The actor, who has been married to Saif since 2012, shared the picture and wrote, "Superheroes ❤️❤️ #FathersDay."

Saif shares Sara and Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh. He also has two sons with Kareena. While the couple welcomed their older son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son in February. Following Kareena's delivery, Saif issued a statement that read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” Kareena and Saif have decided to keep their younger son's identity away from the limelight.

Also read: Father’s Day 2021: Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan to Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim, star kids who are carbon copy of their dads

Sara recently opened up about her first meeting with the little one. Speaking with News18, Sara said, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life--in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan kareena kapoor saif ali khan daughter saif ali khan children saif ali khan kids

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable unseen picture from her school days, asks fans to spot her

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
bollywood

Does Sara Ali Khan look ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’ in baby photo? Aunt Saba Ali Khan asks fans

PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP