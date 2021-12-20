Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan with adorable pics. See here

On Monday actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned five. From Kareena to Karisma Kapoor to Saif's eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan, everyone wished Taimur on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself, Saif and Taimur, Sara posted a throwback photo where she was seen cutting a chocolate cake holding Taimur's hand. The photo is from Saif's last birthday celebrations. She captioned the photo: “Happiest Birthday Tim Tim. Wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love.”

Sara Ali Khan wishes Taimur.

Karisma also wished Taimur in an Instagram post. She posted a picture with Taimur and wrote, “Big boy ! Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you toooo much. #happybirthday #lolomalovestaimur."

Actor Malaika Arora also wished Taimur. Posting a picture of Taimur with her son Arhaan Khan, Malaika wrote: “Happy Birthday our little baby Tim. ”

Malaika Arora wishes Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday.(Instagram)

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also wished Taimur on social media. Posting a picture of baby Taimur with his uncle, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima wrote, “Happy Birthday cuteness.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wished Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena's friend actor Neha Dhupia also posted a picture of Taimur with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and wrote: “Happy Birthday Tim. @KareenaKapoorKhan missing celebrations with you."

Neha Dhupia wishes Taimur Ali Khan.(Instagram)

Earlier, Kareena wished Taimur with a throwback video of her firstborn. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

Read More: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘first steps’ on his 5th birthday: ‘No one like you’. Watch

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also wished Taimur on Instagram. Posting a throwback picture of the birthday boy, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan.” The picture shows Taimur in a denim shirt and jeans holding a cup in his hands while Saba looks at him. It also has a ‘happy birthday’ sticker attached to it.