Sara Ali Khan to reunite with ex Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will reportedly mark the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the horror comedy is all set to go on floors in February 2024 and will see the actors, who earlier dated, work together for the second time after their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. Also read: Kartik Aaryan wishes exes Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday didn't speak about him on Koffee With Karan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to be shot from February 2024

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a pic from the time when they worked together on Love Aaj Kal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) – which also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu – Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar are reuniting to take the franchise forward with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

Kartik and Sara are excited to reunite

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Further speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will reportedly be released in 2024, the source said both Kartik and Sara Ali Khan are 'excited to reunite' and take the film on floors next year. "Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made," the source said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report added that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be shot over three months from February 2024, and will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2024 period. Before them coming together for the next installment of the biggest horror comedy franchise of India, Sara and Kartik had worked together in Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also featured Randeep Hooda.

Kartik and Sara's relationship

On an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her break up with Kartik Aaryan and how it was not ‘always easy’ dealing with heartbreak. She was appearing on the chat show with Ananya Panday.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik was asked about the constant scrutiny of his personal life, especially how he was once again mentioned on Koffee With Karan. He partially blamed the media for it, considering how his relationships often make headlines rather than his work. Kartik then mentioned that maybe his exes should have not talked about him either.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON