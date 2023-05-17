Sara Ali Khan makes her Cannes debut in ivory lehenga, fans call it 'true representation of India'. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday in a lehenga. Several pictures and videos of the actor posing on the red carpet emerged online. For the event, Sara wore an ivory lehenga, a matching blouse and a long dupatta with trail. She also opted for earrings and bracelet. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan seen leaving for Cannes at Mumbai airport, asks paparazzi ‘pata chal gaya main kaha jaa rahi hoon?’)

Sara Ali Khan appeared on the Cannes red carpet for the first time ever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to a post shared on Instagram, a fan said, "She always tries to represent her country and culture." A comment read, "She looks gorgeous." "Royalty screaming," wrote another person. "She's giving the princess of Pataudi vibe," said an Instagram user. "Looking like a bride," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram, Sara shared several pictures as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "You Cannes do it." She geo-tagged the location as Cannes, French Riviera, France. Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, "The true representation of India. A Royal representation." Another person wrote, "Sara soo proud of you for proudly presenting your nation's cultures and traditions at an international event soooo gracefully!!" "Thank you keeping with your culture. You look fabulous," read a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, taking to Instagram Stories, Sara re-shared a post featuring her on the red carpet. She wrote, "Hello France." Sara had also shared a picture from Cannes in which she held a coffee cup against a backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea. "Cannes, French Riviera, France," read the text at the bottom of the image.

While talking to Brut India on the red carpet, Sara said, "Hello and Namaste (folded her hands). A little bit nervous. I have always aspired to be here someday. I can't believe I'm here." Speaking about her look, Sara narrated, "It's a traditional Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also also traditional."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Sara in the upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she also has films such as Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON