Sara Ali Khan seen leaving for Cannes at Mumbai airport, asks paparazzi ‘pata chal gaya main kaha jaa rahi hoon?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan was seen departing from the Mumbai airport. When asked if she was leaving for Cannes, she asked if they knew where she's going already.

After launching the trailer for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal on Monday, Sara Ali Khan headed out of Mumbai. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving in the night. As she chatted with the photographers on her way, they asked her about Cannes. She teased them that they already knew where she's headed. Sara is making her Cannes debut this year. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan jokes Vicky Kaushal is fourth co-star to marry after working with her: Just make them sign a film with me)

Sara Ali Khan is making her Cannes Film Festival debut this year.
A paparazzo account had posted a video of Sara arriving at the airport and getting ready to leave. She posed for a few selfies with fans. Sara was wearing a leather coat with jeans and blue heels. She also carried a small black crossbody bag. As she walked towards the entrance, she spoke with a few paparazzi about the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer. A photographer told her that they wanted a namaste video from her once she was in Cannes. To which she replied, "Pata chal gaya main kaha jaa rahi hoon (You guys found out where I'm going).'

In the comments section of the video, one fan shared, "Can't wait to see her #cannes look." Another fan said, "You'll kill it as always #cannes." Others complimented her on her leather coat and her high blue heels.

There are several actors headed to Cannes Film Festival this week. Besides Sara, actors like Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur are also making their debuts on the red carpet this year. Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari, who have attended previous editions, will also be walking the red carpet.

Sunny Leone, who is part of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, will also be representing her film at Cannes this year. Anushka will be presenting an award at an event honouring women in cinema alongside Hollywood actor Kate Winslet. The 76th edition of the film festival will be held from May 16 to May 27, 2023.

Sara was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar psychological thriller Gaslight, with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey The film is directed by Pavan Kripalani. Besides Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky on June 2, Sara also has the period drama called Ae Watan Mere Watan coming out on Prime Video.

sara ali khan cannes film festival
