Sara Ali Khan poses with jawans in Kashmir, shares glimpses of hiking trip in Gulmarg. See pics

Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation. The actor escaped the sweltering temperatures for Kashmir’s cool climes. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of her mountain vacay, complete with misty mountains, lush patches of grass, and blue skies. From enjoying a picnic away from the crowds to posing with Indian Army jawans, Sara has been having the ultimate getaway with her friends in Kashmir. Read more: Sara Ali Khan takes to the streets, sings Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein to 'earn' money

From hiking to picnicking near mountain streams, Sara Ali Khan is documenting her outdoorsy holiday on Instagram. While sharing a series of photos from her Kashmir vacation, and thanking her travel guide, Sara wrote, “Best views, best treks, best sunsets and moon rises!” In the photo, where she’s seen smiling and posing with her guide in front of a home and a cow, Sara covered herself in a local shawl.

Sara Ali Khan is on a Kashmir trip with her friends.

Sara also shared a photo of her dressed in casual winterwear, surrounded by jawans. Giving her company were her two friends. In another photo she shared, Sara is standing on a make-shift bench and looking away from the camera, while a friend of hers speaks on the phone. She is dressed according to the weather in a pair of black pants and matching black jacket.

Sara, 26, also shared a small video, where she and a friend are seen savouring goodies amidst a scenery of beautiful green mountains and the gurgling of streams. In another photo from her travels, Sara is seen with a friend, both dressed in casual trekking-gear, complete with hiking sticks. Behind them are rolling green hills and a clear blue sky.

Sara Ali Khan gave a peek inside her Kashmir vacation.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. After graduating from Columbia University, she began her acting career with the 2018 films Kedarnath and Simmba. She was most recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

