Sara Ali Khan takes to the streets, sings Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein to 'earn' money

Sara Ali Khan took to the streets and was seen singing songs, giving autographs and clicking selfies with fans, in exchange for money. Sara was completing her task that Farah Khan gave her on the comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show. The show's co-host Bharti Singh also accompanied Sara on the streets for the task. (Also read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes he is 'part-time married' to Bharti Singh)

After cracking some jokes at Bharti and Farah's appearances, Haarsh Limbachiyaa told Sara that since she claimed ownership of the show, she must now take up a few dare tasks. Farah then asked her to collect some money after which Bharti and Sara stepped out on the streets.

Bharti asked Sara what would she like to do first and the actor contemplated it will be too much if she decided to clean up the place. Bharti told her jokingly, "Right, that will take a lot of time and I will have to complete your films. We have the same figure, you see." Sara then yelled like a street hawker, "Hello hello, paise de ke selfie khichwa lo koi (You can get selfies in exchange for money)," and two guys soon came up to them. They offered them ₹20 and Sara refused them. Next, they stopped a rickshaw driver but he told them, "Madam, how can we give you money?"

Finally, they found a man who gave them ₹100 for a selfie with Sara. Then, another offered Sara ₹500 if she sings a song for them. She sang Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein. She also took a lift from a biker. Sara Ali Khan takes a bike ride.

Sara was most recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While Dhanush essayed the role of her admirer, Akshay played her father in the film.

Sara is currently shooting for Gaslight which also features Vikrant Massey. She has recently wrapped up the shoot for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar's next.

