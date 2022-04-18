Haarsh Limbachiyaa says he is 'part-time married', jokes about affair with Chhoti Sardarni actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Haarsh Limbachiyaa has said that he is 'part-time married' and expressed his interest in an extra-marital affair with actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Haarsh is a host on the comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show while Nimrit appeared as a guest on the show. The Choti Sardarni actor appeared on a recent episode of The Khatra Khatra Show. (Also read: Bharti Singh gifts Neetu Kapoor a pressure cooker for ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt. Watch)

The episode began with Aditya Narayan and Haarsh joking about their fatherhood and their newborn kids. Later, during a fun exchange with him, Nimrit asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa, “Tum apne aap ko handsome kyu nahi maante (Do you not consider yourself handsome)?”.

Haarsh had a funny response as he told her , “Kyuki mein part-time married hu (That is because I am married, part-time)." He laughed and further said, “Lekin agar aap extra-marital affair main interested ho toh batana, accha ho jayega (But, do tell me if you are interested in an extra marital affair, that will be good)."

Haarsh also joked about his wife, Bharti Singh, and said, “Yaha moti sardarni (Bharti) aur bahar Choti Sardarni (Nimrit) (I will have a fat Sardarni for my house and small Sardarni for outside).”

Haarsh and Bharti are hosts on the show. Bharti took a small break when she had her first child, their son. Bharti was temporarily replaced by Surbhi Chandna on another show where she was hosting - Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan - during her maternity break.

Bharti returned to work last week and spoke to media about it as well when she first stepped out after welcoming her son. “I cried a lot today. My baby is just 12 days' old. But work is work, I have commitments. I will share sweets with all of you. Thank you,” she told reporters.

