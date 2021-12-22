Sara Ali Khan recalls worst criticism she got for Love Aaj Kal: ‘That was pretty rude’

Sara Ali Khan, who got off to a successful start in Bollywood with Kedarnath and Simmba, experienced her first failure with Love Aaj Kal. During an appearance on Koffee Shots With Karan, she opened up about the worst criticism she received for a performance.

“I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude,” she told host Karan Johar.

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also starred Kartik Aaryan. While Sara and Kartik’s pairing--known as ‘Sartik’--generated a lot of buzz before the release, the film got largely negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

On being asked to give a piece of advice to her half-brother Taimur Ali Khan for his Bollywood debut, Sara said, “I think he has got it. He is a star.” When Karan reminded her that he was five years old and ‘has not got it’, she got flustered and said, “Oh my God, I don’t know what to say. Why am I so bad?”

Karan then asked Sara to share some words of wisdom for her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She said, “Ibrahim is older, so I guess I would probably tell him the same thing my parents always told me, to stay balanced and have a sense of yourself external to the films.”

Sara is currently gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Up next, Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has a few more projects in the pipeline but is yet to make an official announcement about them.