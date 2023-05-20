Sara Ali Khan returns to Mumbai after Cannes debut, runs post clicking selfie with fan at airport. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her debut on the red carpet at the ongoing 76th Cannes International Film Festival in France, returned to Mumbai on Saturday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Sara was seen exiting the Mumbai airport. The actor spoke to the photographers stationed at the airport and greeted them with a smile. (Also Read | After Cannes, Sara Ali Khan wins over Red Sea film festival gala in shimmery gown. See pics)

Sara Ali Khan with a fan at the Mumbai airport.

A paparazzo asked Sara how was her experience at Cannes. She replied, "Accha tha. Aap logo ki yaad aayi (It was good. I missed you guys)." Shen then smiled. Another paparazzo complimented her looks at Cannes 2023, and she said, "Thank you." A fan asked the actor for a selfie and she obliged.

After saying 'thank you', the actor ran towards her car, waved to the people and got inside it. For the travel, the actor wore a black crop top, blue pants and a colourful jacket. She opted for white sneakers, a black sling bag and wore glasses.

Sara wore several designer looks at the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, Sara made her debut on the red carpet in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga. The actor was seen in a white and black saree outfit as well as a black dress at the event.

The actor next attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. For it, she dressed in a shimmery tassel outfit. Sharing the pictures of her look, Sara took to Instagram and wrote, "Sorry for the spam. Feeling too Glam. Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam."

Sara has several films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal, Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the movie is slated to hit the screens on June 2.

She will also be seen in Metro In Dino featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from that, she is also part of Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

