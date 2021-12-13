Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan reveals dad Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her working with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan reveals dad Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her working with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The actor has now revealed her father, actor Saif Ali Khan's reaction to the two stars working together. 
Saif Ali Khan has worked with Akshay Kumar in a few movies. 
Published on Dec 13, 2021 05:20 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan revealed her dad, actor Saif Ali Khan, was all praise for Akshay Kumar after he learnt that she and Akshay are working together in Atrangi Re. 

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked on a number of movies together. These include Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Aarzoo. They were last seen together in 2008's Tashan. 

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama about Saif's thoughts on Akshay as a co-star, Sara said, “(Saif) said that (Akshay) is great and had a blast working with him and I am sure I will too.” Sharing her own experience of working with Akshay, Sara added, “Outstanding. I think that he is such a superstar and he has such great presence and has such outstanding energy but the coolest thing is that he’s so humble. I never felt like I was working with India’s biggest superstar. He was just so relatable and relaxed and so easy to work with.”

RELATED STORIES

Sara has been busy promoting Atrangi Re with Akshay and Dhanush. She has been sharing videos of her dancing to the song Chaka Chak with different stars, including Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan groove to Brown Munde at AP Dhillon's concert. Watch

Atrangi Re marks Sara's first film with both the leading actors and filmmaker Aanand L Rai. She began filming for the movie shortly after Love Aaj Kal released last year and received poor reviews. 

Speaking with Mid-Day, Sara said that the failure of the Imtiaz Ali directorial affected her confidence while shooting for Atrangi Re. However, Aanand helped her regain confidence. “During one of our early days, Aanand sir told me, ‘Tu hil gayi hogi Love Aaj Kal ke baad (You must be shaken after Love Aaj Kal), but you have to play on the front foot.’ My mom [Amrita Singh] made sure that Kedarnath [2018] and Simmba’s [2018] success did not affect my behaviour on Love Aaj Kal’s set. So it’s only right that the failure of this shouldn’t affect Atrangi Re. It’s harder to forget a failure than the high of a success, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan saif ali khan akshay kumar atrangi re
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP