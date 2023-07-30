Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan come together in ad for first time, fans want to see them in movie now

Father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan starred together in an ad for the first time. While Sara turned into a cop, Saif played a convict. Seeing them onscreen for the first time, now fans want to see them together in a film soon. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless, flaunts toned abs in rain after football match Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in new ad.

Sara and Saif in ad

The video begins with Saif talking to someone about car insurance. He is wearing a prison uniform and is seated inside an interrogation room. This is where Sara dressed as a cop enters the scene and tells Saif to embrace new habits. To this, Saif nods his head and agrees with her.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote in the comment section, “Maine toh dad ko car insurance lene ka naya tarika sikha diya! Coz, you’re never too young to teach your dad something new, hain na (I have taught my dad about car insurance)” The ad is for Acko Check app.

Fans react to Sara and Saif's ad

Replying to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “We need behind the scenes videos of this ad!” Another added, “Handsome papa cute daughter.” “I want the Saif Sara movie asap,” said one more. Someone also mentioned, “Want to see you both in a movie.”

The Pataudi family

Sara Ali Khan is the first child of Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh. She was nine years old, when her parents got divorced. She also has a younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who will be making his Bollywood debut soon.

Saif dated Kareena Kapoor after parting ways with Amrita. They got married in 2012 and had their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They embraced parenthood once again when had a son Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. Sara shares a good bond with Kareena and her half-brothers, Taimur and Jeh.

Talking about working with Sara in a film, Saif had previously told Hindustan Times in 2020, “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that.”

