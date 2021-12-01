Sara Ali Khan says her bouncer ‘can never' push anyone after paparazzo fell down at recent event: ‘Can’t be his fault’

Sara Ali Khan, who recently reprimanded a security personnel for pushing a cameraperson, said that her bouncer ‘can never’ hurt someone. A new video showed her speaking to a bunch of photographers, who clarified to the actor that it was not her bouncer who pushed the paparazzo at Monday’s event.

Responding to them, Sara said that she has complete faith that her bouncer would never resort to manhandling. “Inka galti ho hi nahi sakta. Un logo ne kissko laya tha jinhone aapko dhakka diya. Issiliye toh muje bura laga (It can’t be his fault. The organisers got some people who pushed you. That’s why I felt bad).”

“Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai. Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa (I know it’s not his fault. He will never do something like this),” the 26-year-old actor added.

On Monday, Sara was on her way out from a promotional event for Atrangi Re when she noticed that a paparazzo fell down after being pushed by security personnel. “Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Don’t do this. Don’t push anyone, it’s okay),” said Sara, while also apologising. “I’m sorry,” she said. She launched her new song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re at the event.

Sara is currently awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film has Sara playing the role of a feisty Bihari woman, who continues to be in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her long-time lover (portrayed by Akshay). Sara stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 movie Kedarnath and has also starred in Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

Atrangi Re will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.