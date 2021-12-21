Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan says she was Ananya Panday's senior in school: 'Apparently, I used to bully her'
Sara Ali Khan says she was Ananya Panday’s senior in school: ‘Apparently, I used to bully her’

Sara Ali Khan said that she is likely to have ‘bullied’ Ananya Panday, who was her junior in school. They studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday went to the same school in Mumbai.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 07:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan said that she probably used to ‘bully’ Ananya Panday, who was her junior in school. They studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

In an interview, Sara called Ananya ‘lovely’ and said that the bullying still continues. She recalled an incident from a recent awards show to make her point.

Talking to Mashable India about Ananya, Sara said, “Apparently, I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have. I think I still bully her. We recently went to Lokmat Awards and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak (dance to the song from Atrangi Re) with me, so I just called her on stage. She was like ‘no’ and I was like ‘come on’, so I think I bullied her again. She is lovely.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, while Ananya was launched in Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The two are contemporaries in the film industry.

Currently, Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar this Christmas Eve (December 24).

Ananya, meanwhile, will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The teaser and title of the film were shared online on Monday. It is slated for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals how her lie to mom Amrita Singh was once exposed by a journalist

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a bunch of happy selfies, thanking everyone for the positive response to the Gehraiyaan teaser. “Feeling overwhelmed by all the love towards Gehraiyaan and the teaser already, #GehraiyaanOnPrime, world premiere, January 25th, 2022!” she wrote.

