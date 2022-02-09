Sara Ali Khan shares 7 pics to prove how she is mom Amrita Singh's exact copy, fans say 'she gave birth to herself'

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday wished her 'whole world', mother-actor Amrita Singh on her 64th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared several picture collages of herself and Amrita. She also gave her mother a few titles and penned a note.

In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh gave similar expressions. In one of the photos, the mother-daughter duo was seen in ethnic wear.

Sharing the pictures, Sara captioned her post, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me."

She also added, "I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude. #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara shared another photo collage featuring her and Amrita. Though she didn't add a caption, Sara wrote, "#mirrormirror."

Sara shared another photo collage featuring her and Amrita.

Earlier in the day, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also wished Amrita on her Instagram Stories with a picture collage. In one part of the picture, Amrita had her arm around Saba as she looked at the camera. In the bottom half of the photo, Amrita and Saba stood next to each other.

Sharing the picture, Saba captioned the post, “Memories! I was 16 … or just a little older. You were mad, crazy, insane and simply wonderful. Thank you for having my back! Happy birthday.”

Saba Ali Khan also wished Amrita on her Instagram Stories with a picture collage.

Amrita is the ex-wife of actor Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to two children--daughter Sara and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. After parting ways with Amrita, Saif tied the knot with actor Kareena Kapoor. They have two children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is all set to play the role of Somya in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film, also starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role.

