Amrita Singh gets a birthday wish from Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan: 'I was 16 and you were mad'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared a couple of throwback pictures on the birthday of his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh. Saba even shared a birthday wish for her former sister-in-law.

In one picture, Amrita is seen looking at the camera with her arm around Saba. Amrita is wearing a red jacket while Saba is in a purple shirt. A second picture shows Amrita in a white kurta and a young Saba standing next to her. Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, “Memories! I was 16 … or just a little older. You were mad, crazy, insane and simply wonderful. Thank you for having my back! Happy birthday.”

Saba Ali Khan's post for Amrita Singh.

Amrita was the first wife of Saif Ali Khan and they have two kids together--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif later married actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids as well, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Amrita made her acting debut with Sunny Deol in Betaab (1983), and was seen in movies such as Sunny, Mard, Saaheb, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam, Khudgarz, and Waaris. Amrita was also seen in 2 States as Arjun Kapoor's Punjabi mother.

These days, she makes frequent appearances on her actor-daughter Sara's Instagram page. In a recent interview, Sara spoke about what Amrita had advised her about losing weight if she wanted to become an actor. "Jab main bahut healthy thi, unhone mujhe kaha ke ‘behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know…’ (When I was healthy, she told me 'listen, the era of Tun Tun has gone. If you want to be an actor, you know…’). With no body shame involved, she did tell me that I have to be healthier in the other way, the real way. I have to slim down for my own sake also. It was not just the vanity thing, it was also the health thing. That was the time she showed me the mirror,” she told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

