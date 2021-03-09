Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shares new pics from brother Ibrahim's birthday party, poses with 'favourite ladies'
Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
All the girls in Sara Ali Khan's close net of friends attended her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash too.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her 'favourite ladies' on the occasion of Women's Day on Monday. Incidentally, the pictures were from her brother Ibrahim's 20th birthday party, thrown by Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Women’s Day to my favourite ladies #girlpower #soulsisters."

This is not the first time Sara has posted pictures with her girl gang. For Valentine's Day, she had shared a picture with her friends - Mili Sanwalka, Ahilya Mehta and Ishika Shroff.

In January, she had posted a picture with her 'best friend' without naming her and written: "In the cookie of life you’re my chocolate chip, Already missing our nights of chips & dip #bestfriend."

Posting a childhood picture with friends Ishika and Vedika Pinto, she had written: "Through thick and thin (literally), known you for 8,395 din, thick as thieves, close as kin, if you two are my friends I’ll always win @ishroff @vedikapinto."

Sara's Instagram also has a lot of pictures with her family members. Pictures with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim take precedence over others. Only recently, wishing her brother on his 20th birthday, she had written: "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

On her mother Amrita's birthday in February, she had written: "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most."

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which released online last year. A remake of the hit '90s comedy, the film was panned upon release. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Coolie No 1 has a few moments, owing largely to Varun Dhawan’s enthusiasm and spontaneity... Sara Ali Khan is adequate when duty calls."

In December, Sara had been busy shooting Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The team had been spotted at Agra's Taj Mahal too.

