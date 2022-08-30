Sara Ali Khan spotted with Shubman Gill, cricket and Bollywood fans react: 'And we were linking him with another Sara'

A fan spotted Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant recently and shared her video on TikTok. What's special about the video is that it showed Sara at dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill. (Also read: Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were a couple)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant (@uxmiholics), showed Sara and Shubman Gill at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order with a waiter next to their table. Sara was seen in a pink outfit, while Shubman wore a white and green shirt.

Fans of both the celebrities were surprised to spot them together. “Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” asked one. “Gill is obsessed with Sara,” wrote another, referring to how Shubman was earlier rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. “From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way,” joked another person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is also the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2017 and has been seen in films such as Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, among others.

She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, which was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar recently. Sara had appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2018 and had mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s name as an actor she found attractive. The two were later cast together in Love Aaj Kal, and as per reports, that is where their romance bloomed. However, the actors split in 2020. Since then, they have hardly ever spoken about each other in public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in a film by Laxman Utek.

Shubman Gill, who had won two back-to-back player of the series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far represented Men in Blue in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON