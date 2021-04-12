Sara Ali Khan takes ropeway car in Gulmarg, watch frightened Amrita Singh hold her nerve

Sara Ali Khan brought back her 'Namaste Darshako' series during her trip to Gulmarg and it featured her mother, actor Amrita Singh. In a video, shared on Monday evening, Sara and Amrita were seen riding a ropeway car while the snowcapped valley provided a picturesque background.

Wrapped in warm clothes, Sara was interacting with her fans while her trembling mother was seated beside her. Sara revealed that Amrita was a little scared to ride the ropeway. The mother-daughter duo finally found their way to the top and enjoyed the snowfall. Sharing the video, Sara said, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho."

On Saturday, Sara revealed she and her brother Ibrahim were in the snow -covered holiday destination. She shared a short video before posting a picture of the siblings posing on a snowmobile.

Sara wrote, "The chosen frozen." She then left fans in splits after she shared a video, shared as Instagram Stories, of vibing to Dama Dam Mast Kalandar. The video featured three musicians playing music on a stage before Sara taking the centre stage and singing the popular song. An arrow pointed at Sara to declare, "Asli talent idhar hai (Here is the real talent)."

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan, a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's reboot of his Love Aaj Kal, which originally featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, in February 2020. Sara starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in it.

Earlier this year, the actor completed her film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush titled Atrangi Re. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she wrote, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."