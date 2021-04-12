Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan takes ropeway car in Gulmarg, watch frightened Amrita Singh hold her nerve
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan takes ropeway car in Gulmarg, watch frightened Amrita Singh hold her nerve

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in Gulmarg. The actor shared a hilarious video from their trip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are holidaying in Gulmarg.

Sara Ali Khan brought back her 'Namaste Darshako' series during her trip to Gulmarg and it featured her mother, actor Amrita Singh. In a video, shared on Monday evening, Sara and Amrita were seen riding a ropeway car while the snowcapped valley provided a picturesque background.

Wrapped in warm clothes, Sara was interacting with her fans while her trembling mother was seated beside her. Sara revealed that Amrita was a little scared to ride the ropeway. The mother-daughter duo finally found their way to the top and enjoyed the snowfall. Sharing the video, Sara said, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anil Kapoor drops new pics, says he is a 'Bombay boy since 1956', Neetu reacts

YRF shares BTS throwback pic of Anushka from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl shoot

Patralekhaa mourns father's death: 'You just left without saying anything'

Janhvi Kapoor embarrassed as paparazzi ask her to pose at the Mumbai airport

On Saturday, Sara revealed she and her brother Ibrahim were in the snow -covered holiday destination. She shared a short video before posting a picture of the siblings posing on a snowmobile.

Sara wrote, "The chosen frozen." She then left fans in splits after she shared a video, shared as Instagram Stories, of vibing to Dama Dam Mast Kalandar. The video featured three musicians playing music on a stage before Sara taking the centre stage and singing the popular song. An arrow pointed at Sara to declare, "Asli talent idhar hai (Here is the real talent)."

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan, a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's reboot of his Love Aaj Kal, which originally featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, in February 2020. Sara starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in it.

Also Read: 'Ajeeb lagta hai': Janhvi Kapoor embarrassed as paparazzi ask her to pose at the Mumbai airport, watch

Earlier this year, the actor completed her film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush titled Atrangi Re. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she wrote, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan amrita singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic of mom Amrita Singh, their resemblance is uncanny

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 09:48 PM IST
fashion

Sara Ali Khan turns Cinderella and icy mint millennial bride in new pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:29 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP