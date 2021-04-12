IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Ajeeb lagta hai': Janhvi Kapoor embarrassed as paparazzi ask her to pose at the Mumbai airport, watch
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

'Ajeeb lagta hai': Janhvi Kapoor embarrassed as paparazzi ask her to pose at the Mumbai airport, watch

  • Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The actor was hesitant to pose for the paparazzi present at the venue.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is on the move again. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, hurrying to catch a flight. The Roohi star was seen wearing a casual ensemble - a pair of ripped jeans and a white tee with one end of it tied into a knot - as she made her way to the departure gate.

Paparazzi spotted Janhvi hop off her car and handing directives to her driver before she turned for the cameras. Janhvi was heard telling the paparazzi that it was getting late and began to move towards the entrance. When the paparazzi persuaded her to pose, Janhvi said, "Bahut ajeeb lagta hai aise airport pe (it feels awkward to pose like this at the airport)."

The actor has been on her feet lately. She recently flew to the United States to spend time with her sister. The Kapoor sisters were in Los Angeles before they headed for New York. Janhvi returned home only to head out of the country again.

She became the latest celebrity to have visited the Maldives last week. Janhvi was joined by her gang at the exotic location and has been sharing pictures from her visit. She turned into an "Island girl" when she sported a printed bikini for a picture. She also shared a picture of the gang from their visit on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening and used Salman Khan's Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon in the background.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma asks 'is happy Monday an oxymoron' in joyful new pic. See here

Janhvi also left fans in splits when she shared a throwback video from her gym. The actor was seen singing Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawaani to keep herself motivated during her workout session.

Janhvi completed the filming of Good Luck Jerry. She is expected to resume work on Dostana 2. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
janhvi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics janhvi kapoor video + 1 more

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor shares a video from her gym.
Janhvi Kapoor shares a video from her gym.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor sings Sheila Ki Jawani to stay motivated at gym, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from her gym. She is seen singing Sheila Ki Jawaani in an attempt to motivate herself.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor poses in the Maldives.
Janhvi Kapoor poses in the Maldives.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor brought Mumbai vibes to the Maldives: 'Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor might have been in the Maldives, but her vibe was strictly Mumbai. Check out her latest post, which has a Salman Khan connection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP